A ban on vehicles during fog announced in UAE

UAE has imposed a ban on vehicles during fog. Sharjah Police had announced the ban on trucks and heavy vehicles during foggy weather. Violators will be imposed with a fine of Dh500 and four black points.

The Sharjah Police General Command urged drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks to fully adhere to the decision to prevent the movement of this category of vehicles during foggy weather.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi has imposed a similar ban on last month.