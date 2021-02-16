DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

‘ BJP will come to power with a huge majority’: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Feb 16, 2021, 08:25 am IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the party will come to power in West Bengal. The former Trinamool Congress leader has also launched severe criticism against TMC government. Adhikari accused that the state government is trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

“No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan – ‘2019 me half, 2021 me saaf’ and that is going to happen”, said Ahikari.

” TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, that is why they have imported ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan. Our slogan is ‘ Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’”, said Adhikari.

