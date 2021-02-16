Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.32% in India

The recovery rate has reached at 97.32% in India. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 9121 new coronavirus cases along with 11805 recoveries and 81 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 1,09,25,710 people were infected with coronavirus in the country. The total recoveries had reached at 106,33025. The death toll now stands at 155,813. At present there 136,872 active cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 435,527 people were vaccinated in the country. The total number of vaccinated people has reached over 87 lakh. This comprises only 1.25 per cent of the total positive cases.