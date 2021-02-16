Disha’s arrest; DCW asks DCP cyber cell to present a detailed report

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have asked the DCP cyber cell to produce a detailed report with regard to Disha Ravi’s arrest. It was alleged that the 22-year-old activist was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on February without any disclosure of her whereabouts to even her parents. Another allegation was that Disha was not presented before a local court for transit remand. She was produced before a Delhi court without a lawyer of her choice.

The Delhi Police chief said that Disha Ravi’s arrest has been made in accordance with the law which doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old. The police further added that Disha, Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the Greta Thunberg toolkit and shared it with others to damage the image of country.

“This is a very serious matter. The Delhi High Court, in a 2019 order stated: “Endeavor should be made to obtain transit demand after producing the arrestee before the nearest Magistrate….unless exigencies of the situation warrant otherwise” the Delhi Commission for Women wrote. The DCW also quoted Article 22(1), which stated that every person arrested has the right to be defended by a “legal practitioner of his choice”, was violated by the police.

DCW asked the DCP to present a copy of the FIR registered along with an explanation on why she was prevented from having a lawyer of her choice. The police is asked to present the report by February 19.