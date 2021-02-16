Five killed, five injured in multi-vehicle collision

In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and 5 others were injured in a collision between multiple vehicles. The accident took place on Mumbai – Pune Expressway near Khopoli in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra on Tuesday at 1 am.

As per reports, the accident happened as a speeding truck drive lost control of his vehicle. The truck first hit a tempo. Later, the truck hit two other cars. The deceased include three women from two different vehicles and the truck driver.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Khopoli rural rural hospital and injured people have been rushed to Mumbai.