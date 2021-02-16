Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had opened higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 72.65 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is trading flat at 72.71 against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 72.69 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.71 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 5% in the February series.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.26% to 90.237.