“Hi, I’m Trina, Scott’s nan..” see how grandma ‘helps’ setup tinder profile for her grandson

There is no surprise in Indian context where a grandma becomes the matchmaker for her grandchildren. What if the grandma is too ‘hi-tech’ that she herself creates tinder profile for her grandson!!!! Here’s Trina and her grandson Scott trending on Tinder with the hilarious profile.

Scott Lefever, 28 had no idea that his 82-year-old grandmother Trina Lazaru, had created a Tinder profile for him. And the biggest surprise was how she described him in the profile. “Hi, I’m Trina, Scott’s nan. He has been single near-on two years now and I think he needs my help, so I’ve set him up on here to help him get a girlfriend. He’s 28, no kids, a lovely grandson, very untidy, needs a girlfriend who can cook unless you fancy beans on toast” she wrote.

Scott was in total dilemma after reading the profile intro. It was something tragic and yet too genuine. “He is a very hard worker and is a fantastic tea maker, loves his film and TV, not a sporty boy but does love a walk. His favourite meal is a Chinese takeaway, well that’s all, if you want to know any more swipe right,” the granny added.

Scott initially embarrassed but he decided to post the link on Facebook. He wrote that he was a bit annoyed off but he quickly saw the funny side. And said he is happy for how his grandma took courage for expressing what he is. “I’ve got 26 matches now since Wednesday, I haven’t messaged them all but I have text a couple. There’s no dates yet, I have just been saying hello to see what happens,” he said.