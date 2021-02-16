Indian Embassy with free air ticket for those stranded in the UAE….

Dubai: The Indian Embassy in Dubai has issued free air tickets and notices to those stranded. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced that deserving expatriates stranded in the UAE due to Covid travel restrictions will be given free return tickets. The consulate will provide assistance to those who are stranded in the UAE on their way to work in Saudi Arabia or Kuwait due to travel restrictions and who are struggling financially to obtain a ticket.

Last week, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi issued a directive not to travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait via the UAE due to restrictions on travel. The embassy said it was therefore appropriate to return home. The embassy said it would be better for those stranded in the UAE to return home and return to normalcy. Tickets are sponsored by the Indian Community Welfare Fund.