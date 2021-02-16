Infrastructure development; PM Modi to address webinar

A webinar on effective implementation of the provisions of Union Budget 2021-22 in development of infrastructure will be addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The webinar will involve more than 200 participants from across different sectors.

It will have representatives from major financial institutions, concessionaires, consultants and subject matter experts. The panelists will share their insights for the improvement of infrastructure. The prime focus will be on how the infrastructure be developed with the help of advanced technology and greater investment.

Experts from the infrastructure sector welcomed the budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021. In the budget speech, a 34 per cent increase in the capital expenditure for the sector including creation of special Development Financial Institutions to ease the funding for the infrastructural projects were announced by the FM. What the experts believe is that the finance minister has tried to revitalise the sector.

There will be two parallel breakout sessions after the webinar. These sessions will have discussion of senior officials from various ministries and cross-sectional experts. They will list out the possible implementable projects and draft an implementation roadmap.