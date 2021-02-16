Karnataka has made RT-PCR test results compulsory for those from Kerala….

Bangalore: Karnataka has imposed restrictions on travelers from Kerala following the formation of Covid clusters in Bengaluru. The move comes after a nursing college in KT Nagar, Bengaluru was formed as a Covid cluster. About 70% of the students here are from Kerala.

The Government of Karnataka has directed that all persons coming from Kerala must produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not exceeding 72 hours.

If the traveler is staying in hotels, resorts, dormitories, hostels or homestays in Kerala, he/she will have to produce the RT-PCR test result not exceeding 72 hours. The Government of Karnataka has issued an order in this regard. The new order also says that those who have come to Karnataka from Kerala within the last two weeks must undergo RT-PCR screening.

Students from Kerala staying in hostels should avoid traveling to their home country regularly. Such students returning from Kerala should bring a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. “Employees working in multinational companies, hotels, resorts, lodges and homestays in Karnataka should undergo RT-PCR inspection at their own cost, ”the circular added.