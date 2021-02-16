Low-intensity earthquake hits

A low-intensity earthquake has hit Patna, Bihar on Monday night. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed this. The low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Patna at at 9:23 pm on Monday. The tremors were felt in Nalanda, Patna and nearby districts. The depth of earthquake was 5 kilometers below the ground level.

“Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions and move to safe open spaces if needed,” leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 258 km south-southeast of Portblair at 7.23 pm.