New Covid safety rules announced in UAE

New Covid-19 safety rules were announced in UAE. Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced new Covid-19 safety rules for schools. The new rules were announced as the schools in the emirate has reopened on February 14.

All students aged 12 and above must do a periodic PCR Covid testing. The students should present negative PCR test results before returning to schools and take the tests “periodically”. It is free for students who take the test as scheduled for their school. The test will be payable for students who opt to take it on a date and at a location other than that specified for their school.

Private and Charter Schools in #AbuDhabi opened its doors yesterday to offer in-class learning to students in all grades, from KG to Cycle 3. pic.twitter.com/9b71MoWsgq — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) February 15, 2021

Also, masks are mandatory for students in grade 1/Year 2 and above. Parents can enter school premises with a negative PCR test or “emergency use” status on their AlHosn App.