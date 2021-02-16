North Korea tries to hack Pfizer’s computer system…. Know more!!!

Seoul: Hackers in North Korea have reportedly tried to hack into Pfizer’s computer system. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reports that Pfizer’s computer was hacked to steal information about the Covid vaccine and its treatment. At the same time, it is not clear whether the hacking failed or the information was lost. Pfizer’s South Korean office has not yet commented on the hacking.

Dictator Kim Jong Un claims that no Covid cases have been reported in North Korea so far. North Korea closed its borders in January last year after Covid began expanding in China. At the same time, the world’s health experts have expressed skepticism over the claim that Covid cases have not been reported. This was followed by a report that North Korea had tried to hack into information about the covid vaccine.

It is reported that a special group of thousands of people are working in North Korea in the field of hacking. There have been earlier reports of these professionally trained hackers carrying out cyber attacks on various companies and research institutes in South Korea and other countries.