Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

MUMBAI: Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed lower on Monday on volatility following gains. The Sensex was down 49.96 points at 52,104.17 and the Nifty was down 1.20 points at 15,313.50.

The Sensex, which had touched a low of 52,517 during the day, fell as much as 650 points to 51,864.

The biggest losers were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Nestle, and Infosys. Shares of Powergrid Corp, ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and NTPC ended higher. The IT, banking, and FMCG sectors were under pressure. Meanwhile, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained. The assessment is that the losses are temporary as foreign investors continue to invest in the country’s markets.