Bangalore: The Central government has confirmed the South African variant of Covid 19 in India by January. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that in the first week of February, one person was confirmed with the Brazilian variant.

The South African variant of the Covid 19 was confirmed for each person who came to India from Angola and Tanzania and two from South Africa. Balram Bhargava said samples from them were subjected to detailed examination.