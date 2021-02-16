Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo editions launched in India….

German carmaker Volkswagen has unveiled the turbo edition of its hatchback Polo and sedan Vento. The Turbo Edition of the Polo starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and the Vento starts at Rs 8.69 lakh ex-showroom in India. The Turbo Edition has been launched with a more attractive look and feel.

The Turbo Edition is the comfort line variant of both the models. The makers have announced that bookings for this version have begun at Volkswagen dealerships and on the official website. Volkswagen has announced that the turbo edition of Volkswagen’s popular models, the Polo and Vento, will provide users with a better driving experience.

The glossy black spoiler, rearview mirror cap, fender badge and sporty seat cover differentiate it from the regular model. The climatronic air conditioning system is the highlight of the Turbo Edition. Volkswagen has announced that the headlights, fog lamp, alloy wheels and rear profile will continue to be the same as the facelift.

Both the models are powered by a 1.0 liter three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Volkswagen’s turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) technology will produce more power. The engine in both the models produces 108 bhp. It produces power and 175 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a six speed manual transmission.