And here she is; Kim Jong Un’s wife reappears after one year absence

Where is she? Is she with him? Why she has not been appeared in media for a year? Many countries including India were thinking of the unusual absence of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife. Putting end to all questions and mysteries, she has made her first public appearance in a year.

Ri Sol Ju joined her husband Kim at a musical performance for the anniversary of the birth of former leader Kim Jong Il. “As the General Secretary came to the auditorium of the theater together with his wife Ri Sol Ju amid the welcome music, all the participants burst into thunderous cheers of “Hurrah!,” KCNA said.

The newspaper Rodong Sinmun stated that they were treated to songs including “People Are of a Single Mind,” and photos of the couple were splashed on its front page. There were trivial to crucial speculations on Ri’s missing which include that she may have been sidelined due to the coronavirus.

“If her prolonged absence was due to concerns about the coronavirus, her reappearance could suggest increased regime confidence in the country’s quarantine situation,” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, an independent political analyst. Within North Korea, there was speculation she may have fallen ill or taking care of a member of the Kim family. Surprisingly, the state of Kim’s health and his family are among the most closely guarded secrets in the state.

Even the people of the state have no access to know about what is happening with their leader. South Korean intelligence said Kim and Ri married in 2009. There is no official mention of their offspring. It is being said that Kim has a daughter named Ju Ae.