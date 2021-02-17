DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

China speeds up steps to reduce military deployment on India-China border

Feb 17, 2021, 08:36 pm IST

China has stepped up efforts to reduce military deployment along the Indo-China border. The Indian Army has released footage of Chinese troops withdrawing from Pangong Tso Lake. The Chinese army had already removed the helipad that had been installed in the area.

The photos and videos largely depicted a fast-paced disengagement process in both the North and South banks of the Pangong lake that included the withdrawal of troops, removal of machinery, and dismantling of temporary structures like bunkers, posts, and tents. In addition, Indian military sources said that the Chinese army had removed the system for mounting large guns and other munitions.

