Couple gives 2000 dollars tip for restaurant servers; sounds crazy? here’s why …

Tip trending!!!!! A post recently shared by Chicago-based eatery Club Lucky shows a tip of 2000 dollars left by a couple to the servers. Are they insane? Not really, here is why they left 2000 dollars as tip …maybe the best story to listen to in a romantic week!!!

The couple met each other in the very same restaurant 20 years ago. Since then, they have been visiting the restaurant every year on the same date and in the same booth. And they decided to leave this amazing gift to celebrate their two decades of love. Jim Higgins, owner of the establishment, said that the ‘special tip’ was divided among the Club Lucky staff.

“This guest had his first date with his now wife 20 years ago at Club Lucky on February 12. He has been coming back every year at same time, 7:30, same booth #46! We have given him a standing, permanent reservation at this time every year! We are honored to be a special part of this couple’s life and very VERY grateful for their generosity! During this difficult time it instantly uplifted the spirits of our entire staff! We cannot thank you enough,” the eatery shared the receipt with the caption.

The post has garnered a million dollar responses. All of them appreciated the couple’s gesture.

“This is amazing. As a restaurant guy myself, getting to see all our regulars slowly joining us again has been almost like a family reunion. It warms the heart. It’s people like this that truly make what we do so special,” shared a Facebook user. “How generous & awesome!” said another. “Happy anniversary to them and what a wonderful gift! Inspirational to all! Good people!” expressed a third.