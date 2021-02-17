COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4892 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kollam 552, Pathanamthitta 546, Ernakulam 519, Kottayam 506, Kozhikode 486, Thrissur 442, Thiruvananthapuram 344, Alappuzha 339, Malappuram 332, Kannur 284, Idukki 185, Wayanad 144, Palakkad 140 and Kasaragod 73.

Covid-19 has not been confirmed in the last 24 hours for anyone from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 84 people from the UK. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

69,953 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 6.99%. A total of 1,07,71,847 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.