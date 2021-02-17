Covid-19 Update: 453 new coronavirus reported in Qatar

453 new coronavirus cases along with 128 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. Thus the overall infection tally in Qatar has rised to 158,591. The overall recoveries has reached at 148,766. The death toll now stands at 256.

At present there are 9569 active cases in the country. There are 80 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 626. 13 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 105 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

8781 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 5575 people were tested for the first time. Till now 148,1420 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.