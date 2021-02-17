Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate has reached at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 334 new coronavirus cases along with 349 recoveries and 4 new deaths were announced in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 169 were recorded in Riyadh, 62 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 12 in Madinah, 6 in Asir, 4 in Hail, 3 in Najran and 2 in Jazan.

The overall infection tally has reached at 373,702. The total number of recoveries in the country increased to 364,646. The death toll now stands at 6445.