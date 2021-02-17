Covid vaccine will be available in open market by the end of the year….

New Delhi: “The vaccine will be available in the market once the vaccination is completed for all those who need to be vaccinated initially. Such a situation may occur at or after the end of the year. In that case, the vaccine will be available in the open market, “said Dr. Guleria. The AIIMS director Dr. R. Guleria was speaking after receiving the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

Covid cases are on the rise again in various parts of the country. In the last two days, there has been another increase in the number of Covid cases in Maharashtra.