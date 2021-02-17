DMK’s MK Stalin slams PM Modi; asks whether he support corruption by holding tainted hands

Ahead of the approaching election in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the hands of the ruling AIADMK’s two top leaders and raised them in a politically significant gesture. After when PM Modi, Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, stood on the stage with their linked hands held high, opposition leader and DMK chief MK Stalin has come with sharp criticism. He condemned the gesture saying that the PM is “holding tainted hands”.

“On one hand PM Modi talks about a corruption-free government and on the other hand, he holds the hands of two people accused of corruption” Mr Stalin said. He also questioned whether PM Modi support corruption by holding the tainted hands of EPS and OPS. “They are such tainted hands. When the Prime Minister holds such hands, it raises a doubt, whether he accepts and supports corruption” Stalin said.

The DMK has earlier alleged Chief Minister in handing over government contracts to his relatives. The Madras High Court ordered a probe into the allegations. But later the order was put on hold by the Supreme Court. Similar with Mr Panneerselvam or OPS for keeping vast illegal wealth. No court indicted both of these leaders. “The court has not found them innocent either. It is still wrong for the PM to support it” Stalin responded.

With the Tamil Nadu election due by May, the DMK has massively hit the streets with a campaign. However, the DMK has greater possibility this time.