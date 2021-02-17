Emirates Airline announces new travel advisory

Dubai based Emirates Airline has issued a travel advisory for passengers. Emirates Airline has announced that Dubai residents travelling back to the emirate will no longer need an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The new rule has came to effect from February 12. Earlier, all Dubai residents needed a GDRFA approval to fly back to the Emirate. The only requirement for Dubai residents returning is a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.