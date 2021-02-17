DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee ends lower against US dollar

Feb 17, 2021, 04:18 pm IST

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended lower against the US dollar in the forex market.  At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at  72.92,  23 paise lower  against US dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had closed at 72.69 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.79 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 8% in the February series.

The Indian rupee traded between 72.608 and 72.685 today. The dollar index fell today after experiencing a sharp rise last week. Accordingly, it fell by 0.21% and settled at 90.27 .

