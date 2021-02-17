Govt committed to bring natural gas under GST regime….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is committed to bringing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) under its purview to make natural gas available at cheaper rates across the country. “We are committed to bringing natural gas under GST; I want to tell the world to invest in India’s energy sector, “he said.

India has invested Rs 7.5 lakh crore over five years to develop oil and gas infrastructure. India wants to reduce energy import dependence and diversify imports. He added that by 2030, India will generate 40 per cent of its energy from renewable energy sources.

In 2019-20, India imported more than 85 per cent of its oil and 53 per cent of its gas to meet domestic demand. ‘I do not want to criticize anyone. But if we had focused on these projects much earlier, our middle class would not have been burdened ‘, said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking via video conference at the groundbreaking ceremony of various oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu.