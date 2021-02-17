Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Kuwait has announced that the country will allow non-Kuwaitis to travel to Kuwait. As per the new decision, the non-Kuwaitis will be allowed to travel to Kuwait from February 21.

But the new decision will be not applicable to people from 35 ‘high risk countries’. Passengers travelling from those countries will still not be allowed to travel directly to Kuwait. Also, from February 21 all airline will have to bear the cost of the passengers’ PCR tests – 30 Kuwaiti dinars – which will be added automatically to the ticket price.

As per the new order, all passengers- both citizens and residents- will need to quarantine in a hotel for the first seven days at their own expense from February 21. Prior to their departure to Kuwait, all passengers must register on the Kuwait Mosafer application.