Moderate earthquake strikes

A moderate earthquake has jolted Assam on Wednesday. The earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale had shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday. This was updated by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of ten km located on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63 degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district. As per the reports, the earthquake was also felt in Bangladesh, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, and China.

There is no report of any causality or damage reported so far. However, electricity and mobile networks were down for a few minutes after the quake but was quickly restored.