More than 100 residents tested positive for coronavirus in a “single housing complex”

Bengaluru: An apartment network in Bengaluru has been announced as a containment zone after 103 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus. According to district administrators, the wave in Covid cases was reported just days after two marriage anniversary gatherings were arranged in the residential society. The new coronavirus cluster has been developed in South Bengaluru’s Bilekhali , SNN Raj Lakeview apartments. The district officials had begun a mass testing initiative last week in the apartment complex after about two dozen cases developed from there in a couple of days.

“We saw an unexpected upsurge in the number of cases on February 11th, 7 cases were recorded, on February 12th, 17 cases were notified. On February 13th, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) hurried to the apartment to examine further and ramp up the trial,399 houses were examined. 1,190 people were tested out of which 103 have tested positive. One out of 103 is admitted to the hospital,” a senior district official told.

“We were informed that there were two-anniversary parties that took place on the 6th and 7th of February,” he added. Most of those who are confirmed with coronavirus are below the age of 50 and are asymptomatic, Dr. Krishnappa, the medical officer examining the region.BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bomanahalli Ramakrishna, told that the apartment has been fully sanitized, and every resident has been told home isolation until additional notification.

India, which had been recording near to one daily lakh cases last year, has been reporting under 10,000 daily cases for the last few days. The Centre had last month announced that the country the second-worst affected after the United States has crushed the coronavirus curve. Karnataka is now the third worst-hit state after Maharashtra and Kerala. Experts have cautioned people against leaving their guard against the virus because of the identification of mutant strains abroad.