”Much better to be an Andolanjeevi than a Chandajeevi” TMC MP Mahua Moitra against PM Modi’s comment

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is always known for her sharp counters. This time she made it against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘andolan jeevi’ comment that targeted a section of agitators. Her tweet read ”Much better to be an“Andolanjeevi than a Chandajeevi”.

Moitra’s comment came days after PM Modi said a new “breed” of protesters called “andolan jeevi” has emerged in India. Prime minsiter further said that the new ‘breed’ cannot live without an agitation and the country should guard against them.

Moitra did not mention anything on the Ram Temple donation drive on her Twitter account. The tweet she wrote is full of sarcasm and anyone can understand that it aimed at the fundraising drive launched by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad for the Ram temple construction.

On the other hand both the BJP and Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. It all began when the West Bengal Chief Minsiter and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee refused to address an official event on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised just before she was to start her speech at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.