‘Mumbai’s flying dosa’ is a huge hit… Read more!!!

There is no other food in the world as diverse as Dosa. There are so many varieties of this South Indian dish. Now here’s another superhit item to this series. Flying dosa.

It was invented by a street dosa maker in Mangaldas Market, Mumbai. The thing is the plain masala dosa. But the difference is in the way the burner transfers it. The assistant grabs it from the plate and gives it to the people.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=257203489362356

The video titled ‘Serving Dosa Like a Boss’ appeared on the Facebook page of Street Food Recipe and the flying dosa became a big hit. The video, which was posted on February 12, has already been viewed by more than 80 million people. It also received 1.3 million likes.