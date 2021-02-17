New experiment in ice cream, this time with chicken burger… Watch!!!

The burger is one of the favorite snacks of new generation. Similarly, ice cream is a favorite dessert of many. It’s delicious to have both separately, but what if they are served together? Curious to hear, but now the video of the chicken burger ice cream going viral on social media.

This burger ice cream video is filling the social media after the picture of how to make a chicken burger in the form of a cake went viral. The video shows the chicken burger being turned into ice cream. Chaudhary Ice Cream Parlor from Pakistan is behind this different idea.

The video begins with McDonald’s opening a chicken burger. Someone commented that McDonald’s would stop making chicken burgers if he watched this video. There are those who comment that the burger and ice cream were ruined, which could have been a little more polite to the burger.