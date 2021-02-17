Oman ruler thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Covid-19 vaccine

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone. The Oman ruler has thanked Narendra Modi for giving Covid-19 vaccine to Oman.

Both the rulers talked about strengthening the relation between the two countries in various spheres. Narendra Modi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s noble gesture. he also wished Oman ruler and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

India has earlier provided Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Oman. The vaccine was produced by Serum Institute of India.