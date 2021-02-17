Organizations warn to not use social media to troll government

Mumbai: An organization of chartered accountants has warned not to use social media to troll the government. It is also advised not to send inappropriate emails to elected representatives. Members have been warned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Company Secretaries. The trolls were released in January by several chartered accountants and company secretaries in connection with the services of several government departments, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This is followed by a warning. The main demand was to extend the time limit for goods and services tax legal audits.

Some of the accountants have written to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and higher departments. But the main allegation is that some posts on social media can create social and communal inequality and undermine the security of the country. According to a statement issued by the organizations on February 11, the position could be acted upon if there is a move by the chartered accountants to discredit the institutions. The warning is that action will be taken even if the posts on social media are related to the life of the individual.