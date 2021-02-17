PM Modi spotlights new mapping policy… Know more!!!

New Delhi: India is poised to become a world leader in the coming years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the region will create opportunities. Modi said the services of the country’s technocrats were a great inspiration during the Covid 19 epidemic. He was inaugurating the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) event via video conferencing.

Under the government’s new policy, information from the Survey of India and ISRO will now be available to private and publicly owned companies. Technology has now empowered the common man and made him more attached to the government. Modi pointed out that the government was able to democratize information.

Modi said the government’s decision to make geographical information more generous has benefited various startups. The government’s biggest concern in this regard was security. “But India is now more confident about our borders,” Modi said.

With the liberalization of government policy, private companies will be able to conduct surveys and mapping without prior permission. He said they could also be used for everyday technologies such as transport, freight forwarding, road safety and e-commerce.