Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for the 2nd day in a row

MUMBAI: Shares of public sector banks closed lower for the second day in a row despite gains. The indexes reflected global gains. The Sensex was down 400.34 points at 51,703.83 and the Nifty was down 104.60 points at 15,208.90. Shares of 1480 companies were gainers and 1422 shares were losers on the BSE. 144 shares unchanged.

The biggest losers were Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC Bank. Shares of Hero Motor Corp, Adani Ports, SBI, Powergrid Corp, and NTPC also gained. The public sector bank index rose by 6%. Investors also showed interest in equities such as energy, infrastructure, and automobiles. Shares of FMCG, IT, and pharma were under pressure.