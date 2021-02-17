‘Thank all those who were a part my journey’; Kiran Bedi thanks government in Puducherry

After her removal from the top post, Kiran Bedi thanked the government and all those who were part of her journey. She was removed from the post last night amid a crisis in the ruling Congress government in the union territory.

“Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry, the people of Puducherry and all the Public officials. I thank the Government of India for a life time experience in serving Puducherry, as its Lt Governor,” Ms Bedi, 71, tweeted. Ms Bedi also said that “TeamRajNivas” worked diligently to serve larger public interest.

Many see the notice for Ms Bedi’s withdrawal from the Rashtrapati Bhavan as a political move by the BJP to negate their rivals’ primary campaign platform. The removal is considered to weaken them ahead of assembly election in May. Ms Bedi also tweeted a clip of a motivational quote from her dairy cover which read “Kind heart, fierce mind, brave spirit.”

Until a new appointment is made, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been asked to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry. Ms Bedi was functioning as Lieutenant-Governor and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the union territory. Whereas the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy welcomed her removal and called it “victory for the people”.