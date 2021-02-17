Vaccines for all by late July; Biden makes new promise amid obstacles

US President Joe Biden has come up with a fresh promise to give vaccines for all Americans by the end of July. Biden has previously predicted that vaccines will be available to all by spring, but the optimism seem to be toned down. The difficulties in both with availability of vaccines and ability to deliver them are cited with regard to the procrastination.

Asked when all Americans would be vaccinated, Biden told a CNN town hall meeting with members of the public: “By the end of July we’ll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American,” he said. Biden also said that he wanted a faster return of children to schools and that he backs vaccinations for teachers. Authorities should “move them up in the hierarchy.”

Asked on when the life would get back to normal, Biden said that by by next Christmas Americans will be in a very different circumstance. “A year from now I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people that have to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask,” Biden said.