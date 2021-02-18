”A big error day” Serena Williams breaks down in tears after defeat

Serena Williams walk out in tears and cut short her post-match press conference after she failed bid to equal Margaret Court’s record Grand Slam haul. She called her defeat to Naomi Osaka as “a big error day”.

“The difference today was errors. I made so many errors,” said the 23-time Grand Slam champion.”Honestly, it was opportunities where I could have won. I could have been up 5-0. It was a big error day for me. I don’t know. I’m done,” she said before walking out.

American’s quest to reach a ninth Australian Open final and match Court’s 24 major singles titles ended in a 6-3, 6-4 semi-final mauling by the Japanese third seed. Osaka had the edge, hitting 20 winners to Williams’s 12. Williams further said that she had been hitting well all tournament and had no explanation for the loss. She said “too many mistakes there, easy mistakes”.

Osaka’s victory left Williams still stranded on 23 Grand Slam crowns. Williams has lost four Slam finals and she left the court almost as if saying farewell.