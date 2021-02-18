BMC issues new Covid-19 guidelines in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued fresh guidelines for Mumbai. The new guidelines were issued as the coronavirus cases are increasing in the city.

As per the new guidelines, a building will be sealed if five or more coronavirus patients are spotted on the premises. The BMC said stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine.

BMC has also introduced 300 marshals to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keen an eye on violators in Mumbai.