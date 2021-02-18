Borders blocked as the protest underpins; heavy traffic jam on peak travel hours

The three borders Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu continue to be blocked as farmers agitation demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws underpins. The Delhi Police is trying to divert the traffic considering possible heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital during the peak travel hours.

Delhi Traffic Police officers said that due to ongoing agitaion, the Delhi and Ghaziabad are facing heavy traffic jams in peak hours. The six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade. Vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are diverted to the alternate border routes. NH-24 road is open for traffic going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout.

Police officials added that the motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border will have to take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road.

The UP Gate border, Singhu, Tikri, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are also closed. A few borders like the Jharoda and Auchandi are opened only during morning and evening peak hours. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi remains open on both sides. As heavy traffic is expected on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44, the motorists are told not to pass these routes and to take the diverted routes.