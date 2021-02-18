Bride escapes death as a car ramps into wedding party….

UP: A big accident happened while dancing with an open sunroof of a car. Tragic end for the groom’s kin in the accident. The bride escaped with luck. Several people were injured in the accident. The incident took place at Nai Mandi in Muzaffarnagar where a member of the wedding party was killed and several others were injured. The accident happened when the bride Hema was being taken to the groom’s house in a car.

As the wedding party was traveling along the Dehradun National Highway, they suddenly saw the groom’s entourage, with which the bride danced with her head outside the sunroof of the car. During the celebration, the oncoming car went out of control and crashed into the wedding car. Pramod, a relative of the groom Ankur, died at the scene. Dozens were seriously injured. The driver of the car involved in the accident ran away and escaped. Police have taken the car into custody.