Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

The price of gold has remained firm in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.4% to Rs.46,407 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged higher 0.4% higher to Rs.69,500 per 10 gram.

The price of spot gold has reached at 46,436 per 10 gram. Silver witnessed a good start with a rise of Rs. 241 or 0.35 per cent to Rs. 69,472 per kg. In the previous session, gold had closed at Rs. 46,237 per 10 gram while silver ended the day at Rs.69,231 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was at US dollar 1,782.61 an ounce. On Wednesday, gold fell to US dollar 1,769 per ounce.