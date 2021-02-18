Couple use wipers to remove the snake from moving car; triggers outrage among people

An Australian couple has been criticized on social media for a bizarre incident. They tried removing a snake from their moving car with the windscreen wipers. Melissa Hudson and her partner Rodney Griggs were driving on the Bruce Highway to Alligator Creek in Queensland when a huge carpet python slithered across their windscreen.

The couple didn’t stop the car instead they used the windscreen wipers to get rid of the snake. This particular treatment of the reptile has not gone viral and made outrage among the netizens. In the video, the couple seemed a little panic for a few seconds before turning on the windscreen wiper. Then the wiper strikes the snake repeatedly but fails to throw it off the vehicle.

“It was quite amusing, we knew the stop sign was coming up so we could get help. What if the snake had come out in the footwell and was inside the car? It would have been the easiest place to crash. It would have been horrible,” Melissa said.

After the video was circulated on social media, several users said using the wipers was an act of animal cruelty. At the same time, couple said that the reptile was not hurt.