Covid-19 Update: 265 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 462 new coronavirus cases along with 265 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. now new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 412 contacts of active cases and 50 travel related.

Thus the total number of people infected has reached at 159,053. This include 149031 recoveries and 256 deaths. At present there are 9766 active cases.

There are 92 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 656. 7 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 99 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10397 additional Covid-19 tests in the country. In this 5413 people were tested for the first time. Till now 148,6833 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.