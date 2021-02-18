Covid-19 Update: 288 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 288 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. 332 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached 138494. This includes 130084 recoveries and 1549 deaths. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.