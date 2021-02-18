Covid-19 Update: 3452 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health in UAE has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 3452 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 3570 new recoveries and 14 new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Thus the number of total infection in UAE has surged to 358,583. The total recoveries now stand at 343,935. The death toll rises to 1,055.

The ministry has conducted 185,502 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now ovewr 28.6 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization reported that the number of new cases of Covid-19 worldwide fell by 16 per cent last week to 2.7 million.