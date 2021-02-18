Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 327 new coronavirus cases along with 371 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in the country. Of the new cases, 165 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, nine in Madinah, 6 in Asir, 6 in Hail,4 in Najran and in Jazan.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection has surged to 374029. The total recoveries mounted to 365017. The death toll has climbed to 6450. At present there 2562 active cases in the country. In this 493 are admitted in the ICUs.