Flying dosa and flipping skills; Mumbai based food stall leaves netizens amazed

It’s not always the taste that matters. How well a toffee is packed also defines its quality, right? How you present something is equally important as how you make it. And that’s why eateries are trying their best to grab attention from people.

A video that went viral shows a Mumbai based food stall serving their iconic ‘Masala Dosa’. What made the video widely circulated is the way in which the dosa is served. Shree Balaji Dosa in the city’s Kalbadevi area thus became ‘Flying Dosa.’ Two people are seen in the video. One makes the dish, and the other stands next to him with a plate to catch. The cook makes the dosa within no time. He stuffs it with the potato filling, cuts it into 2-3 pieces and finally flips it in the air for his assistant to catch it. The other one catch it as in a match.

The video of this flying dosa was posted on Facebook by a page called ‘Street Food Recipes with the caption “Serving Dosa LIKE A BOSS”. The video became a hit overnight on Facebook. It has garnered over 80 million views and 1.5 million likes.